According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) there have been three water rescues in three weeks. Ahead of what is shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend, SVFD held a three-day water rescue training for its first responders. While the flow of the river is slower than usual this time of year, SVFD Public Information Officer Craig Warzon says "right now it’s flowing at under 8,000 cubic feet a second. Typically this time of year it’s flowing at 20,000 cubic feet a second.”
While it may seem tempting to jump in and cool off this weekend, what you don’t see from shore is how cold the water is.
"It is very cold, it’s much colder than people realize,” Warzon said. "I highly recommend that you do not enter the river at these flows unless you’re properly trained, and wearing the proper PFD, and you know what you’re doing."
Floating down the river in an innertube is a fun summer activity but SVFD said it’s best to hold off on that for a while.
"This is not the time of year to start going down the Spokane river in an innertube," Warzon said.
The message is to avoid dangerous situations, be responsible, and always have a life jacket on if you’re on the river
"Having a life jacket in your innertube or kayak doesn’t do you any good if you fall in the water especially at these temperatures,” Warzon said.