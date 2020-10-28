A Spokane Valley voter, who didn't want his name used, said he received an emergency alert, that wasn't a real emergency.
“You're hearing emergency sounds, seeing the red letters, you’re thinking, okay I better answer this, I better see what this is about, and you go and see what its about and its politics,” said the voter.
The message that came across his phone was from a republican organization urging him to vote.
“I was expecting an amber alert or some sort of real emergency,” said the voter.
The message itself, the voter said he didn’t care about. He said what he cared about was how it was delivered.
“You shouldn't be acting like its an emergency alert, that's my main issue, that should be reserved for true emergencies,” said the voter.
So we asked Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, is this message legit?
She said the biggest thing to look at when it comes to these messages is: “They need to look at whatever the communication is and if they are trying to promote fear, use caution when interpreting that message,” Dalton said.
Dalton said the elections office has received several concerned calls asking about these notices from different organizations.
“Sometimes these notices can leave the voter with a higher level of anxiety, that may not be the intent but it is a result,” Dalton said. “So we caution organizations about how their message is going to be received.”
Dalton said that these notices can do good, they can help get higher voter turnout. But, she hopes they use caution on how they send their messages.
“While we appreciate the groups urging people to vote, the use of an emergency notification is really not appropriate,” Dalton said.
Dalton said that there has been a lot of disinformation coming from domestic and foreign organizations sending political messages.
She urges you if you see something that doesn't feel right or look right to contact local or federal law enforcement.
