A Spokane Valley woman is leaving a stinky surprise for package thieves hoping to score free gifts this holiday season.
Amanda Kessinger's Ring Doorbell Camera recently caught a potential thief heading toward her front porch. That's when her cat, SnowCat, meowed and scared the man away.
Kessinger wants to teach package thieves a lesson, and is crossing her fingers that they try to take her boxes again.
"They wanted to...do a crappy thing, so I might as well leave them some cat crap," Kessinger said.
She means that literally. Kessinger has filled an empty Amazon box with cat poop and litter and left it on her own front porch. The box features a label designed by Kessinger and addressed to "You're A Moron" at "Porch Pirate Drive."
Kessinger's husband thinks the plot is hilarious, and she's received considerable support on Facebook. She said her crime fighting cats are in favor of the plan, too.
"They seem to be pretty okay with it as long as their litter box stays clean," Kessinger said.
Ironically, she said the thief was trying to steal an empty box that had previously been filled with cat food. Kessinger said her doorbell camera is ready to catch future package thefts, and she'll replace them as they disappear.
"I have four cats, so there's definitely going to be more," Kessinger said. "We'll see how many suckers we can get this year."
