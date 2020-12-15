SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- The Black Diamond bar & restaurant posted an announcement on Facebook Tuesday saying they are "open for business."
The statement comes as frustrations over Governor Inslee's restrictions on indoor dining boil over. Black Diamond says "
We were asked to close indoor dining. We complied. We did our part as Washingtonians to help. We were asked to do this for 4 weeks. Even though the science and data did not show that the spread was coming from restaurant and bars. Now that those 4 weeks have gone by and the numbers in Spokane county continue to rise it is fact and science that restaurants are not a cause. Therefore, asking for our industry and the people who depend on it for a living to go another 3 weeks (or more and Inslee has threatened) is immoral and criminal.
SO............... The Black Diamond is OPEN for Business. We are now open, Fully, from here on. We do this so that our employees, who are running out of unemployment, can make a living and survive. Our employees are suffering, just as so many others are. Some can't pay their bills. Phones have been shut off, car payments have been missed and rent has not been paid. Some will have to move back home with parents, would you want to do that Jay? Some can not buy Christmas presents for their children. They don't want charity. All they want is to work hard and live their lives.
We the owners of The Black Diamond know that we will be facing a possible citation and suspension of our liquor license. But at this point we would rather get this citation and fight it so that our employees can make a living. We want them to have a happy and stress free holiday season. To see the look on the faces of their friends, family and children when they open the gifts they were able to get them.
We will be following all the guidelines we have been for the past 8 months, damn it has almost been a year of this. The same guidelines that were deemed safe until without data Jay Inslee shut down indoor dining.
We ask that anyone who may be sick do what they have always done when sick. Stay home. We also ask that if you are in the high risk category you take the time to contemplate and make the decision for yourself if you would like to come and support us.
We will be using your support to help our staff. We will be giving bonuses to help them with the holiday season and to make up for the lack of support and preparation from Jay Inslee before he cut off their ability to earn a living.
Shame on you Jay Inslee, for restricting and shutting down restaurants before having in place a plan that should have been immediately available for those you made to suffer for your assumptions. Businesses wont even know until the end of December if they will even get the grants you promised. Would you wait over 7 weeks for help that will most likely not even cover half of your expenses? How about you go without pay for half a year?
We ask all businesses that have been restricted by the mandates of a tyrant to stand and open with us. Together we are powerful. We hope that as we follow those that have already stood up for what is right that it will create a spark to light the fire we need to make a difference.
Lastly we respect your opinions please respect ours.
