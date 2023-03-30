SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – On Thursday evening, the Spokane Vet Center hosted a town hall for veterans to learn more information about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
President Biden signed the bill into law last September, which expands benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals, including Agent Orange and burn pits.
The session opened with comments from Veterans Benefits Administration’s Seattle Regional Office Director Pritz Navaratnasingam, followed by explanations from other knowledgeable experts. Throughout the event, veterans asked several questions as the experts took the time to answer their queries in detail. They also had tables set up outside to help answer specific details for vets, to move the process along.
“They could see eligibility specialists, they could go see Veterans service officers,” Director of the Spokane Vet Center David Baird said. “Even during the presentation they're able to step away, get their individual needs met.”
For many of the veterans in attendance, the PACT Act will help improve their benefits, as representatives stated that 97% of veterans who have applied for benefits under the PACT Act have seen their benefits rise or stay the same.
“The burn pit destroyed and damaged and scarred my lungs,” Iraq veteran John Nicholl said. “The chemical and all that poison goes into the air -- black -- they burn that 24/7... 24/7 everyday and all that toxic would come back down into our area and so all those who were there were breathing that continuously.”
Nicholl thinks this information session was helpful.
“I think… this was a good start, I really do,” Nicholl said.