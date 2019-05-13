A Spokane woman says thieves broke into a home used for charity fundraising over the weekend, stole items inside and then held a yard sale.
“I couldn’t believe it. I’d never heard of anything like this,” Karen Fournier, the owner, said.
The household items were donated to Covenant Homes & Resources, a charity run by Fournier. Everything stolen (and/or sold) was going to be sold at a future fundraising event.
Fournier found a sign outside the home, reading, ‘YARD SALE ->’ with the arrow pointed at the home.
Items were rearranged and furniture was rearranged to make it look like a legit sale, Fournier said. She believes around $1500-$2000 worth of donated goods were stolen.
“They (thieves) were probably people we could’ve helped,” Fournier said, while chuckling at the irony.
That's not to say Fournier isn't heartbroken.
She wrote a note and posted it outside the home that says," Please stay out. This for a nonprofit for housing. We were going to have a big sale on Saturday. I just cried for 30 minutes. I would have given you what you need."
