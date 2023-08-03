SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's newest landmark, ONE Stadium Spokane, is set to open in just under two months, officially replacing Joe Albi Stadium.
Voters approved the funding to replace the aging Joe Albi Stadium in November of 2018. Despite initially exploring options to build a new stadium where Joe Albi used to be, Spokane Public Schools decided to build their new stadium downtown, situated next to the Pavilion and Spokane Arena.
"When you walk across the big blue bridge and you look up here and see the arena to your left, the stadium right in the center, and the podium to your right with the city theater in between, it's a great venue and a great opportunity for Spokane," head of Capital Projects and planning for Spokane Public Schools, Greg Forsyth, said.
With only 5,000 seats and a maximum capacity of about 15,000 people, ONE Spokane Stadium will be significantly smaller than the 28,000-seat Joe Albi Stadium. But Spokane Public Schools hope the stadium’s construction will feel more personal.
"We're also built specifically to be able to move people closer to the field, to the corner or the edge of the soccer field or football field. Really get that fan experience," said Forsyth.
Spokane Public Schools has a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for September 26, with the first event, a soccer game between Pullman and Shadle Park, scheduled two days later on September 28.