SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday marked the fifth installment of Spokatopia at Camp Sekani Park on the North Bank of the Spokane River.
"Being outside is so good for mental health and community and connection," Shallan Knowles said.
With Spokane being a utopia of sorts for outdoor enthusiasts, Kowles and her husband, Derek, started Spokatopia as a way to celebrate all the different outdoor recreation opportunities the Inland Northwest has to offer.
"There's a lot of space, there's a lot of connectors, so the goal is to get people out playing," Knowles said.
Live music, community vendors, a food truck and a beer garden filled the meadows of Camp Sekani Park, while attendees enjoyed the main draws of Spokatopia–bike demos, paddle board and kayak demos, and a BMX jump show.
Jack Adams said he works at a cycling shop in Hayden, Idaho, and the outdoor community is second to none.
"I've heard about the event for such a long time I just wanted to get out and finally see it," Adams said. "It's been so much fun, the people you meet are so great around here."
While it is indeed a celebration of all things outdoors, organizers say the main goal of Spokatopia is to reduce or remove the barriers that might hold people back from getting outside and exploring.
"So we wanted to provide opportunities for people to get up on a paddle board and see what it feels like, or get on a kayak and paddle around a bit in a safe area with experts so they could feel what it's like to do some of these really fun activities so they can do them on their own without much assistance," Knowles said.
Spokatopia organizers say they're planning on bringing the event back next year to Camp Sekani Park on July 8, 2023.