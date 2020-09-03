We are all citizens of this community and of our earth. It is so easy to make a mess …and so easy to help clean it up. But if we don’t all do our part to clean up and recycle right it will have detrimental results!
Recycling right is key. Doing a sloppy job only creates more work for the people working at the recycling plant and bogs up the system. It is imperative to be informed.
The top three most common recycling mistakes:
- Putting plastic bags in the recycle bin – just don’t! If you want to recycle your plastic shopping bags, take them to a store that has a dedicated collection bin.
- Throwing dirty cardboard and paper in the bin. It can ruin the whole batch. You don’t have to throw them in the garbage bin, however. Pizza boxes can be put in the green bin.
- Not doing your homework. Check the local Waste Management website for more.
Here are some other common recycling mistakes people make: https://harmony1.com/common-mistakes-people-make-when-recycling-infographic/
Read. Stay informed. Recycle Right.