Blessed with sun-soaked days and nutrient rich soil, it’s no surprise that Central Washington has blossomed into a notable Washington wine destination. Even in the heat of Summer, the drive through Quincy is charmed by lush orchards and dazzling green vineyards lining the roadside. Soon, the story will stretch down into the valley, as one of Quincy’s legacy winemakers opens the doors to a new flagship location at Crescent Ridge, a brand-new luxury home community taking shape on the cliffs of the Columbia River.
Crescent Ridge is elated to announce a partnership with beloved Quincy winemaker, Beaumont Cellars. For over four decades, the Beaumont family has been inextricably bound to the soil of Washington's Columbia Valley. With tasting rooms in Quincy and Woodinville, Washington, Beaumont Cellars products showcase the bounty of their terroir – naturally and passionately fruit-forward. As deeply engrained members of the Crescent Bar community, Crescent Ridge was a natural choice for the site of the next Beaumont location. This new venue is scheduled to open in Summer 2024.
Now under construction, the family friendly Beaumont Cellars Tasting Room + Bistro will feature indoor and outdoor seating offer a menu of the producer’s wine, locally sourced craft beer and cider, non-alcoholic drinks and tapas-style dining headed up by Chef Richard Kitos.
For years, Beaumont Cellars has welcomed guests across Central Washington to their Quincy location for a variety of events, including the Crushpad Concert and Dinner series. To accommodate the growing appeal, Beaumont and Crescent Ridge worked together to design an amphitheater and expansive terraced lawn seating just outside the Tasting Room and Bistro. Envisioned to welcome a wide range of local and regional artists for “Concert in the Park” style performances, events will be open to the public and suitable for all ages. Event hospitality will be provided by Beaumont. To learn more about Beaumont Cellars Tasting Room + Bistro please visit https://www.crescentridgeresort.com/beaumont.
Beaumont’s flagship expansion headlines a collection of amenities at Crescent Ridge’s newest neighborhood, The Vineyard. Additionally, Owners who purchase a home in this neighborhood will enjoy a new resort-inspired pool and spa, fitness studio and pickleball courts. Each new single-level home features a floorplan ranging from 2,000 to over 2,800 SF and offers extensive covered outdoor living space and an oversized garage designed to accommodate boats, trailers, and other recreational vehicles and toys –perfectly located just steps from the newly expanded Columbia River boat launch and marina.
True to its name, the Vineyard community features carefully cultivated working vineyards throughout the property, where home prices start from $1.7M. The Sales Gallery can be found at 23524 Grand Cru Dr NW, Quincy, WA 98848. More information is available at www.CrescentRidgeResort.com or by contacting Sales Director Melissa Camp at 509-787-0500.
