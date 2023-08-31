Crescent Ridge is Your Home Base for Central Washington Adventure

When it comes to the outdoor-centric lifestyle of those who make home in Crescent Bar, it's easy to picture the flagship experiences; sun drenched days spent on the water, casual tee-times, al fresco dining, magnificent sunsets fading into unparalleled stargazing opportunities. Across each experience, the natural bounty and striking beauty of the landscape is the star. So why not explore further? A world of wildlife and exploration awaits in and around Crescent Bar, and when you own a home at Crescent Ridge, you’ll have all the time in the world to discover it.
At Crescent Ridge, adventure starts at your front door. A short walk from The Vineyard, the expansive river’s edge sand spit walking trail is a great place to admire the majesty of the Columbia and meet your neighbors; river otters, beavers, gulls, ducks and herons. You might see mule deer on the grass as well as Northern Flickers, American Red Robbins, sparrows, quail and warblers. At 2.5 miles, this scenic path is a favorite for brisk morning walks with the dog and casual evening strolls.
When it’s time to put on those hiking boots there is plenty of opportunity for treks of all skill levels nearby. For a moderately challenging nearly 5-mile out and back, hike Frenchman Coulee near Quincy. This year-round trail is also popular for rock climbing and allows dogs on a leash. Another great almost 5-mile loop is Ancient Lakes, also dog-friendly. Birders, campers and mountain bikers frequent this trail as well. Venture further to discover the Ginko Petrified Forest near Vantage and hike Dry Falls Canyon near Coulee City. Crescent Ridge homes feature mudrooms and dual washers and driers, tackling the whole family's post recreation apparel with ease.
Easy to access without getting in the car, the paved trail along Crescent Bar’s sand spit is great for easy, casual bike rides. If you’re looking for something more serious, Ancient Lakes has an amazing network of mountain bike trails—from the easier North Potholes, Dusty Gorge Bound trails to the moderate South Potholes, Gorge Climb and Connector trails, all the way up to the most difficult black diamond Ancient Lakes Descent. Vantage also offers mountain biking on the network of Whiskey Dick trails.
ATV enthusiasts and 4X4 fanatics rejoice, off-roading opportunities abound near Crescent Bar. Excursions are easy to launch from Crescent Ridge. Twelve-foot garage doors and wide driveways simplify accessing any assortment of toys - from side-by-sides, boats, snowmobiles, golf carts and more. Once out, enjoy the beautiful views on Quilomene Ridge, the coulee rim vantage points at Frenchman Coulee, creek to creek adventure in Jackknife Ridge Road and the ever-popular Colockum Ridge. The rough and rocky Homestead Trail takes you to an historic homestead. For beginners, the Wild Horse Monument is an easy trail, great for skill-building, which goes from the monument into BLM land. If snow machines are more your style, the nearby Stemilt-Colockum Sno-Park trail system offers plenty of terrain for snowmobiling.
Speaking of snow, the crisp, cool winters of Central Washington are prime for great cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Head northwest about an hour toward the Cascade sand explore Plain Valley Nordic Trails, and the Lake Wenatchee State Park, Chiwawa and Nason Ridge Sno-Parks. Shoot a bit further north for more than 25 miles of groomed trails at The Echo Ridge Nordic Area.
And remember, trails aren’t just for summer. Residents and visitors can enjoy trail use in all four seasons. Come fall, watch the leaves turn color as dusty trails get a little refresh from light autumn rains. In the winter, walking and hiking trails turn into snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, and many ATV trails convert to snowmobile use. Spring, of course, brings back longer days and flowers along with excitement for the busy summer season ahead. Plus, there’s always comfort in the fact that the views don’t end when the hike is done. With homes perched up above the Columbia and along the basalt ridge, Crescent Ridge owners have a front row seat to the dramatic beauty of the landscape.
Make Crescent Ridge your home base for adventure. Homes start at $1.7M. The Sales Gallery can be found at 23524 Grand Cru Dr. NW, Quincy, WA 98848. More information is available at www.CrescentRidgeResort.com or by contacting Sales Director Melissa Camp at 509-787-0500.
