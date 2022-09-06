Reckless behavior behind the wheel feels like a constant problem in the United States. Even during the pandemic, when travel restrictions were applied, drivers still experienced a significant number of collisions between vehicles despite a reduction in traffic volume.
Focusing on what happens after a road crash and what you should do as a victim is crucial because your decisions will influence your chances of being adequately compensated. Even so, as a driver or pedestrian, what can you do to keep the roads safe?
The answer to this question can be simple, but taking action can be complicated. That’s why it’s important to understand what’s causing traffic crashes and what you, and everybody else behind the wheel, can do to change car accident statistics.
Don’t forget that when you’re injured by someone else’s negligence, you don’t have to pay out of your own pocket for someone else’s mistakes. An attorney at Craig Swapp & Associates is ready to speak with you and help you file a car accident claim in Spokane.
Stay Focused on the Road
Teen and senior drivers should know well that distractions while driving can turn dangerous fast. Distracted driving is one of the most common causes of collisions. In these cases, multiple drivers may be left injured, unable to work, and with a destroyed vehicle. There’s also the possibility of a fatality, which can devastate families and drivers involved in the accident.
Many have blamed technology and accused teens of being obsessed with smartphones. Others accused seniors of having bad habits, like eating, drinking, or making phone calls behind the wheel. But the truth is that everyone could benefit from more drivers being careful on the road, no matter their age.
The consequences of taking your eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, should never be underestimated. Unfortunately, other drivers may have already failed to pay attention while driving. Luckily, Craig Swapp is always ready to protect your rights after a car wreck.
Avoid Speeding
Is the road empty? Surely no one will notice if you’re driving over the speed limit. Late for work? Your boss is going to be angry. Someone is waiting for you? Better hurry.
We could go on forever, but both teens and seniors use any number of justifications to speed. But speeding never solved anyone’s problems. Speeding can turn a car accident deadly.
Speeding often causes high-risk, high-impact collisions that will leave everyone injured, unable to work, and suffering. That’s all because one driver was running late and chose to speed, rather than stop and call ahead or take other precautions.
If a reckless driver who was going over the speed limit hurts you and damages your property, Craig Swapp & Associates in Spokane can help you. Speeding causes harm physically, financially, and emotionally, but we have the tools to help you recover.
Don't Drink and Drive
Driving while intoxicated is a serious problem and one that can turn deadly fast. It’s easy to think that “it will only be a couple of drinks.” Sadly, adults, including seniors, can lose control without realizing how intoxicated they are. If they’re allowed behind the wheel, they may be putting themselves and everyone else around them in danger.
It’s smart to always ensure that a sober person or designated driver is there to take those drinking home safely. No one should ruin their life for a simple night of fun, and if we want to change car accident statistics, an effort needs to be made to avoid driving after drinking. The loss of judgment and focus can have devastating results.
It’s Time to Make a Change
Human beings are not perfect, and convincing all other drivers to change their habits is easier said than done. Change is difficult, and we still have a long way to go before we see a reduction in traffic collisions. Even so, these changes can help both teens and seniors make big changes on the road with their personal choices to put safety first.
If you’re hurt in a car accident already, never hesitate to speak with Craig Swapp & Associates in Spokane. When another driver’s carelessness harms you or a loved one, you may have grounds for recovery. Reach out by calling 509-999-9999 or learn more online about scheduling a free consultation with an experienced legal team.
This local content is provided and sponsored by Craig Swapp & Associates. All reviews are those of the sponsor and do not reflect the opinion of KHQ, Inc. or its valued advertisers.