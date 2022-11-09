It’s easy to feel confident behind the wheel as an experienced driver who knows how to get out of a bad situation. Unfortunately, too much confidence can be the reason behind a mistake, which may cause a high-speed collision between vehicles. Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe.
Because of this, even experienced drivers shouldn’t underestimate the importance of driving defensively. Making a conscious effort to reduce road-related dangers can go a long way, and preventing an accident should always be your main objective.
Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel.
Safety Through Focus
The most important part of driving defensively is staying focused and keeping your eyes on the road.
Too many drivers decide to multitask behind the wheel, which means that they’re constantly shifting their attention away from driving. This bad habit increases the chances of a road crash. Unfortunately, distracted driving shows no signs of disappearing.
Driving while intoxicated is also one of the main causes of traffic-related fatalities, which is why you should never get behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking or feel drowsy. Driving defensively means staying vigilant and eliminating all distractions until you have reached your destination.
Stay Calm in Heated Situations
For defensive drivers, controlling your emotions is a must. It’s common for drivers to fall victim to road rage, which causes negligence or reckless behavior in high-risk situations. Challenging them means putting your life at risk for absolutely no reason.
For example, someone may have thought you cut them off, and now they’re tailgating you. In these situations, driving defensively, finding the nearest exit, and safely distancing yourself from the aggressive driver can protect your safety.
You should never race other drivers or violate traffic laws to avoid them. Speeding can increase the chances of an accident. If you spot a driver with aggressive tendencies, let them pass and proceed as slowly as possible.
Stay Out of Blind Spots
Driving safely means being aware of blind spots. Don’t assume that other drivers are aware of your presence, especially when you’re changing lanes. Remember that when you’re pulling alongside another vehicle, they can completely lose sight of you during the process. That’s especially true if you’re in a smaller vehicle or riding a motorcycle.
You should also be careful when you’re near large vehicles like trucks. They have larger blind spots, and their size can make an accident more dangerous. Truckers may also be unable to see you if you’re behind them, which is why you should avoid dangerous maneuvers in this scenario.
Keep Your Distance
You should never assume that other drivers are driving defensively while trying to prevent accidents. The key to being a good defensive driver is to always take the worst-case scenario into consideration. A good way to do so is by keeping your distance from other vehicles at all times.
If you’re too close, you’ll be left with no space to slow down or stop your vehicle if the vehicle in front of you suddenly stops. Always maintain a three-second following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
Take Action When You’re in a Car Accident
While defensive driving can help you prevent car accidents, it doesn’t guarantee that you’ll never be involved in one, especially when so many drivers fail to keep the roads a safe place. Even the best defensive drivers can find themselves injured in a serious car accident.
