Money-saving steps at home also help the environment

You don’t have to choose between helping the planet and helping your pocketbook. Here are a few ways to protect the environment while you save some green.

Plant a tree on the south side of your house. The shade it provides will lower cooling costs, said Chelsea Updegrove, development director at the Lands Council. Trees also provide habitat for birds and other critters, absorb carbon dioxide, and reduce storm water runoff, which can carry toxins to rivers and lakes.

Get smart about heating. Technology can help you turn down the heat when you’re not home. Smart thermostats learn your routines, so you don’t have to do the programming, said Chris Drake, the energy efficiency manager at Avista. The energy company offers rebates on many models, reducing your upfront cost.

Turn it off. The light as you leave a room, of course, but other things, too. Like the TV no one’s watching or the printer no one’s using. Smart power strips automatically turn off electronics to save energy.

Use glass or ceramic baking dishes. That allows you to turn down the oven about 25 degrees, according to Avista. Also: Resist the urge to keep opening the oven to check on dinner. Each time you open the door, you can lose about 20 percent of the heat.

Cut back on watering. Many people overwater their lawns, Updegrove said, which can strain the region’s aquifer. Many also use too much fertilizer, and the excess gets washed away. That’s money down the drain, and the chemicals can travel to rivers and lakes and harm aquatic life, Updegrove said.

