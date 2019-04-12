Money-saving steps at home also help the environment STCU Apr 12, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again You don’t have to choose between helping the planet and helping your pocketbook. Here are a few ways to protect the environment while you save some green.Plant a tree on the south side of your house. The shade it provides will lower cooling costs, said Chelsea Updegrove, development director at the Lands Council. Trees also provide habitat for birds and other critters, absorb carbon dioxide, and reduce storm water runoff, which can carry toxins to rivers and lakes.Get smart about heating. Technology can help you turn down the heat when you’re not home. Smart thermostats learn your routines, so you don’t have to do the programming, said Chris Drake, the energy efficiency manager at Avista. The energy company offers rebates on many models, reducing your upfront cost.Turn it off. The light as you leave a room, of course, but other things, too. Like the TV no one’s watching or the printer no one’s using. Smart power strips automatically turn off electronics to save energy.Use glass or ceramic baking dishes. That allows you to turn down the oven about 25 degrees, according to Avista. Also: Resist the urge to keep opening the oven to check on dinner. Each time you open the door, you can lose about 20 percent of the heat. Cut back on watering. Many people overwater their lawns, Updegrove said, which can strain the region’s aquifer. Many also use too much fertilizer, and the excess gets washed away. That’s money down the drain, and the chemicals can travel to rivers and lakes and harm aquatic life, Updegrove said.Find more tips on STCU’s financial education blog at stcu.org. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Cost Rebate Hydrography Economics Commerce Agriculture Saving Runoff Money Carbon Dioxide Environment Recommended for you Latest News Video Top Video Crime Stoppers offering reward as detectives investigate electronics theft in Spokane Valley Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Homeless veteran gets probation in GoFundMe scam Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Random customers have been buying this WWII veteran's breakfast in Post Falls every day for at least three years Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fill West Medical Lake with Trout 1 hr ago Top Video New York woman crashes car after spotting spider crawling next to her Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Police say Ohio couple made laxative cookies for striking workers Updated 1 hr ago Top Video 24-year-old man is in custody after witnesses say he threw a 5yo boy from a third floor Mall of America balcony Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Five Pennsylvania children found living in home filled with trash, feces and insects Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Spokane firefighters use jaws of life to cut woman out of car following crash on South Riverton Updated 1 hr ago © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.