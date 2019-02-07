MultiCare Deaconess Earns ‘Comprehensive Stroke Care’ Certification (Sponsored)

Watch again

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital was recently internationally certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, an independent recognition of the highest level of competence in treating stroke, the 5th largest cause of death and number one cause of serious long-term disability in the United States.

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital is the first and only hospital to earn this distinction in the Inland Northwest. The accreditation is earned from the DNV-GL, a federally recognized agency for accreditation in health care excellence.

According to the American Stroke Association, time is of critical importance in treating stroke events, as more immediate treatment reduces the amount of damage done to the brain during stroke and can potentially prevent death. With this certification, treatment can come faster as transport times are reduced for many patients from the Inland Northwest Region.

Comprehensive stroke centers are typically the largest and best-equipped hospitals in a given geographical area that can treat any kind of stroke or stroke complication. In a growing number of states, stroke center certification determines which facility a patient is transported by first responders for the most comprehensive care.

In addition to the Comprehensive Stroke Center at MultiCare Deaconess, MultiCare Tacoma General has also earned this accreditation. For more information on what signs to look for that a loved one is having a stroke, click on the video or go to:

https://www.multicare.org/deaconess-hospital-stroke-center/