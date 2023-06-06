Boats are buzzing, paddleboarders are out in full force, golfers are in short sleeves, wine is flowing, and the mesmerizing glow of fire pits are burning into the wee hours. With warm temps and signature sunshine arriving in early May, and Memorial Day weekend already in the books, summer has arrived in Crescent Bar.
Own The Summer at Crescent Bar
Just in time for the adventure-filled peak season, the new resort-inspired community of Crescent Ridge welcomes visitors and future homeowners alike. Currently under construction, Crescent Bar is a luxury community set back against basalt cliffs overlooking the Columbia River. The community’s newest neighborhood—The Vineyard—is designed to embrace outdoor adventure and immerse owners in the area’s unique natural setting. Offering modern three-to-four-bedroom homes set on the site of a working vineyard, tours are now available along with the opportunity to build your own legacy home on the cliffs of the Columbia starting at $1.7M. Are you ready to discover summer in Central Washington’s Ultimate Playground?
Mark the Calendar & Hit the Road
It’s time to start planning your summer trip now. Just a couple hours west of Spokane, Crescent Bar is an easy drive with winter conditions conveniently in the rearview mirror. Pack up the clubs, water toys, hiking boots, mountain bikes, s’more kits and a favorite summer outfit for outdoor shows and wine tasting adventures. Be sure to take a look at can’t miss summer events and get them on the calendar—from headliners at the Gorge, Crescent Bar concerts and fireworks displays to the county fair parade, Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day and multiple area golf tournaments.
R&R more your style? Don’t forget to leave plenty of free time for pure relaxation away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Crescent Bar is an escape to nature with the good things of lifewell within reach.Paddle the Columbia’s calm waters of Lake Wanapum, sip and savor award-wining local wines at afternoon winetastings, take in jaw-dropping sunsets overthe canyon’s basalt cliffs, and breathe in the possibilities with dark sky star gazing come nightfall. From the unique geology, the vast river, and expansive open space in all directions—spending summertime here in Crescent Bar is almost other worldly. Come west and experience it for yourself.
Crescent Ridge Resort is now selling. For more information on new homes, or to schedule a private tour, visit crescentridgeresort.com or call the dedicated sales team directly at 509-787-0500.
This local content is provided and sponsored by Crescent Ridge Resort. All reviews are those of the sponsor and do not reflect the opinion of KHQ, Inc. or its valued advertisers.