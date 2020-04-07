Manufactured housing allows buyers to pay less for a new home while avoiding the expensive hidden hazards of a fixer upper.
More house for the money
Manufactured homes cost less because they are prefabricated. Today these homes make up 10 percent of all new construction in the U.S. Factory construction eliminates weather delays, overbooked subcontractors and lost materials. Streamlining the building process results in significant savings for buyers. It costs $50 to $75 per-square-foot to build a manufactured home, which is half the cost of a site-built home, excluding land and site prep costs.
“Money that might be lost to delays and waste can stay in the buyer’s pocket or go to home customization,” said Joan Brown of Northwest Housing. “Factory construction also offers reliable project management, inspections and a timely delivery.”
Flexible design for customization
Prefab construction may seem leading-edge, but buyers start their home search at local retail centers. Here they can tour model houses (often from several manufacturers), look at floor plans and pick out cabinets, trim, flooring and other options. And, if homeowners want to remove a wall from the floor plan, have nine-foot ceilings, or turn their bath into a spa—they can.
“Consumers want homes truly customized to their lifestyle and taste and builders have responded with new flexibility in design,” Brown explained.
Adding long-term value
Brown suggests that home buyers focus on adding custom features that increase the value of their home or offer savings over time. “Adding a garage or upgrading your home’s energy efficiency pays off in the long-run,” Brown said.
Comparison shopping helps buyers make smart choices. Different manufacturers and sales centers offer different home features and services. Buyers should plan on visiting several retail centers and asking about standard and custom features before making a decision.
