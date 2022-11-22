No one wants to deal with a car accident and everything that comes with it. Unfortunately, not everyone cares or is even aware of traffic laws, which is why you, as a driver, should choose your vehicle carefully.
With so many cars available, it can be tough to choose what’s best for you.
It’s not all about aesthetics, but a vehicle can look cool and sleek while protecting you like you need in case of a car accident. A safety-first mindset can save your life, after all. Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident.
Honda Civic
The 2022 Honda Civic was completely redesigned to be better at handling fuel consumption, which offers a significant performance boost, especially during long travels. Polished interiors make for a welcoming vehicle for your consideration.
But the most important part of this redesigned model is its ability to handle car accidents. This car has powerful headlights for greater visibility and vision, coupled with a strong security system that is focused on preventing or limiting damage in a frontal collision. These features make this a top pick for safety and style, even if you’re only considering the base model.
Hyundai Elantra
The Hyundai Elantra is a car that other drivers will notice. This compact car has a futuristic design, and the 2022 model was designed with performance and speed in mind. Depending on the model you choose, it can surpass many vehicles with a similar price tag.
Its ability to shine doesn’t mean that manufacturers forgot about safety.
This car is equipped with a security system that managed to avoid frontal collisions during testing. The Elantra can withstand a lot of damage thanks to an overall strong structure. The front seats are also equipped with side airbags, which could save your life in a T-bone accident.
Kia Soul
If you’re looking for a lot of space, the Kia Soul is the perfect choice for you. Its shape provides plenty of room, as designers wanted to focus on comfort. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or driving for many miles, you can be certain that you’ll never feel trapped in this vehicle.
Luckily, the manufacturers considered safety just as important as space. It received excellent ratings in six different crash tests, including rare types of collisions. It comes equipped with front, side, and overhead airbags. A pre-tensioner will tighten all seatbelts if you’re involved in a car accident, which will protect you and your passengers from many injuries and other dangers.
Protect Yourself and Your Family on the Road
These vehicles are considered the top picks for safety and style, but security systems are not infallible. They can’t eliminate the chances of a car accident, as a distracted or intoxicated driver can still hurt you or your loved ones.
When this happens, you may be entitled to compensation. Filing a personal injury claim will allow you to receive the settlement you deserve.
