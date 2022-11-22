Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Airway Heights, Davenport, Worley, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Hayden, and Rockford. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick. Winter travel conditions are expected. Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&