A car accident can happen when you least expect it. Even a leisurely drive around the block can take a devastating turn when something goes wrong. Are you prepared for the aftermath of a car accident?
Having the right tools at your disposal is essential after a car accident. This means more than just the standbys like a spare tire or basic tools. Having an emergency kit can be a lifesaver, literally.
Ready to build out your emergency kit? Here are a few items that can protect a life when you’re involved in a crash.
Cutting Tools
Being trapped in a car during an accident can be terrifying. Your seat belt may have saved your life in the impact, but what if your car catches fire or lands in water? Getting to safety may be impossible if your seat belt won’t release.
That’s why keeping a cutting tool somewhere within reach, like your glove compartment or center console, can be a lifesaver. A tool that cuts through the thick material of a seat belt can help to free yourself during an accident when waiting simply isn’t an option.
First-Aid Kit
When you or another driver is hurt in an accident, a first-aid kit can’t do as much as a paramedic. It can, however, help stabilize or protect an injured person when time is short and you need help immediately.
Medical emergencies can develop fast. Having a robust first-aid kit—not just a few bandages and a roll of gauze—can make a big difference in an accident. Simply being able to stop the bleeding until emergency services arrive can help prevent panic and make the aftermath of the accident less frightening.
Cold-Weather Gear
Sometimes, it’s not just the injuries you sustained in the accident you need to worry about. During winter, temperatures can drop quickly, and if you have to wait for help to arrive, staying warm can be important to your survival.
Keeping gear that’ll keep you warm, especially if you need to wait outside, is vital. Spare gloves, hats, or scarves can protect you from harsh winter weather. You may even want to pack a Mylar™ blanket, a useful tool that reflects heat back to the body. This blanket can even reflect sunlight away from the body, which can be helpful on dangerously-hot summer days.
Visibility Tools
Escaping from a car accident can be a big relief, but it doesn’t mean you’re safe. If your accident happened at night, or in a poorly-lit area, other drivers may have difficulty seeing you. That can lead to you being struck by another driver while seeking help.
That’s why it’s important to have some sort of visibility tool. Using your car’s flashing hazard lights is a good first step, but other items will help you convey that warning to other drivers. Reflective triangles for the road can help other drivers see your car. Reflective clothing, or even flares, can also help other drivers pinpoint you. This can be especially useful if you’re out of sight from the road, as rescue is easier if first responders can spot you.
Jumper Cables & Other Miscellaneous Items
No car kit is complete without jumper cables. You never know when your battery or alternator might fail you. It’s also not a bad idea to have emergency food and water in a bag in your trunk. If you get stranded somewhere, this could be life saving.
Building an Emergency Kit for Any Situation
A car accident can be scary, but with the right tools, you have a chance to walk away from a dire accident with your life. The right tools can protect you even in the most dangerous of accidents.
