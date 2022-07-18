An accident can leave you in a state of shock, and you may be unsure where to begin. What you do after a collision will impact your health and your finances, which is why it’s vital to avoid making mistakes.
Dealing with legal issues as a car accident victim can be difficult, confusing, and stressful. Speaking with Craig Swapp & Associates can take the pressure off you. Until you’ve spoken to a lawyer, here are some steps you can take after a car accident besides calling the police.
Assess the Nature of Your Injuries
It’s easy to focus on gathering evidence after an accident while completely forgetting about your health. Sadly, ignoring your health will do more harm than good. Making sure your finances will be in a better place after taking legal action is important, but your well-being should always be a priority.
Always check for injuries after a car accident to assess their nature and understand what you can do. Failure to get your injuries treated could lead to a worsening condition, including more severe physical trauma, bleeding, and other damage.
Insurance companies can also use a lack of care to reduce or deny your compensation. They may accuse you of worsening your injuries, or they may claim your injuries happened in an unrelated event. Negotiating with adjusters can be difficult because they may use unfair strategies to avoid paying you.
Fortunately, an experienced law firm like Craig Swapp in Spokane knows how to protect your rights in this scenario. Your attorney can save you from accepting a low settlement offer.
Wait Before Making Statements
Calling the police is only the first step in the process, and they’re not the only people you’ll need to speak with. You’ll need to notify your insurance company, but interacting with them or the at-fault party can hurt your claim.
The last thing you want is to be accused of a preventable accident that took place because of someone else’s negligence. In the aftermath of a crash, you may need to avoid making any statements, especially ones that can be used against you in court. For example, admitting fault can hurt your claim.
Exchange contact information and don’t say anything else until the police show up. Don’t forget that you always have the option to contact Craig Swapp & Associates in Spokane and let an attorney speak for you.
Protect Your Rights with a Lawyer
Last but not least, the smartest thing to do after you’ve been injured by another driver’s mistakes should be to do everything in your power to protect your rights. Many variables can influence the compensation you receive, and a lack of awareness is exactly what the at-fault party and the insurance company want.
The easiest way to do so would be to contact an accident lawyer. An attorney can gather important evidence that will allow you to prove liability. They can also speak with insurance adjusters on your behalf, so you don’t have to worry about making mistakes.
The experienced legal team at a reputable law firm will make it their priority to help you recover what's yours. Reputable lawyers will work closely with you and won't stop fighting until they can provide the best possible outcome for your case.
