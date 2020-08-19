It seems obvious that we all need to contribute to keeping our earth green. There are so many facets to this and clearly we can’t single-handedly change the world. But if we each do our part, take one extra minute to clean out that soup can, or separate this from that, then little by little we will make an impact. And if every person does something, the impact will be substantial.
There are a few things to take into consideration here in the fabulous, green, Inland Northwest. First of all, go to www.wmnorthwest.com for the area-specific requirements. Each county manages recycling a little bit differently.
The blog below gives some basic guidelines, but a few basics are:
• Separate out the plastic bags – they bog things up
• Clean out empty cans and bottles before placing them in the recycling bins.
• Put your messy pizza boxes and food-soiled paper plates in the green bin.
https://www.roadrunnerwm.com/blog/dos-and-donts-of-recycling
The key is to Recycle Right!!