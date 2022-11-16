If you were injured because of another person’s negligence, you’re within your rights to seek compensation in order to protect your finances. Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses.
But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it?
This process isn’t always so easy and linear, but it doesn’t mean your case is over. When a plaintiff passes away after filing a claim, their surviving loved ones and the estate still have rights and can pursue compensation. Read on for peace of mind about your claim’s future.
Survival Action vs. Wrongful Death
Personal injury law allows your loved ones or the individual responsible for the victim’s estate to file a claim on your behalf if the worst-case scenario takes place. This legal process is called a survival action. For many families, it’s the best option when a victim passes away because of reasons unrelated to their personal injury case.
If you pass away because of your injuries, which were a direct result of the accident, your loved ones still have the option to take legal action by starting over and filing a wrongful death claim.
Where Do the Funds Go?
All funds recovered with a successful survival action will go to the deceased person’s estate. This compensation should cover all damages related to your injury case. Depending on the jurisdiction, if you passed away due to unrelated reasons, your family won’t be able to receive non-economic damages, like loss of consortium or companionship, that took place after your passing.
The situation is different for a wrongful death claim, as filing one means starting a new legal procedure where your family members are looking to be compensated for everything they went through even after you passed away. Depending on the jurisdiction, that includes non-economic and even punitive damages if there was intent to cause harm.
Compensation for a Survival Action
Despite the lack of non-economic damages, a survival action still allows your family to be awarded damages for all the losses they’ve experienced up to your death. That can help them overcome the expenses and suffering that may have accrued because of your injuries.
With a personal injury lawyer’s help, those funds can help your family recover even after your passing, giving them the support and aid they need. A settlement won’t undo what happened, but it will allow your loved ones to grieve without undue financial strain.
Know Your Family’s Rights to a Settlement
Filing an effective claim is already difficult when you’re personally taking care of it. State laws can vary and be confusing, and continuing with legal procedures after your passing can be a heavy burden for your loved ones.
That’s why it would be wise to speak with an attorney at Craig Swapp & Associates as soon as possible.
Our team of attorneys wants to make sure you’re aware of your family’s rights to a settlement and how they can preserve their financial stability in this difficult situation. Take advantage of your no-cost consultation to learn more about our services by calling 509-999-9999 or by taking a look at our website.
This local content is provided and sponsored by Craig Swapp & Associates. All reviews are those of the sponsor and do not reflect the opinion of KHQ, Inc. or its valued advertisers.