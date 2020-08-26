Our earth matters. Not just for us today, but for future generations to come. We are so fortunate, especially in the Inland Northwest, to have lakes, rivers, mountains, and greenery galore. Can you imagine if our children didn’t have that?? Think about how great it is to drive out in the country and see a doe with her Bambi? Or going to Coeur d’Alene in the winter to see all the bald eagles. What a dismal failure on our part to take that away from our kids and grandkids.
This blog from Friends of the Earth in the UK mentions several positive ways in which our earth is impacted when we recycle. It seems so simple and obvious, doesn’t it?
• Conserve natural resources - By recycling, we are able to re-use materials like aluminum and steel. Re-using those metals, for example, means we don’t have to expend additional energy and resources to mine for those resources. According to a 2005 U.S. Senate report, recycling aluminum cans can save 95 percent of the energy it takes to make cans from new resources. The report claims one ton of recycled aluminum save 14,000 kilowatt hours of energy, 40 barrels of oil, and it saves 10 cubit yards of landfill space.
• Protect ecosystems and wildlife – According to an article from SF Gate, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that more than 100,000 marine mammals die every year from eating plastic debris, of by getting tangled in it. Ideally, recycling those plastics would keep a good portion of it out of the oceans and wetlands, thus creating a cleaner and safer ecosystem.
• Reduce demand for raw materials – We mentioned above how recycling could conserve natural resources. The idea here is to re-use materials to make and build what we need, instead of extracting more resources from the earth. In Pennsylvania, for instance, the state estimates that in 2005 it saved 1.4 million tons of iron ore, 830 tons of coal, and 71 tons of limestone by recycling 1.2 million tons of steel.
Why wouldn’t we recycle?
Check the local Waste Management website for area guidelines (or download the local recycling guide), and please Recycle Right!