YMCA of Inland NW Offers Unique Join Promotion

For the first time in its history, the YMCA of the Inland Northwest is offering a unique way to save money on joining. From February 1-16, depending on the day you come in and sign up at one of the five YMCA of the Inland Northwest branch locations (North, Central, South, Valley and Sandpoint), the Join Fee will be in the amount of the calendar date. For example, joining on February 2nd is $2, on February 4th - $4, on February 12th - $12, etc. Monthly membership rates still apply and are additional.
If you’d like to join online, click here starting on Feb. 1 https://ymcainw.org/pay-the-day-membership-promotion/. The Join Fee will be credited back to your account within 3-5 business days.
The YMCA of the Inland Northwest, chartered in 1884, is one of Spokane’s oldest non-profit organizations and today serves nearly 70,000 members and 7,000 program participants each year in Spokane County and Bonner County (ID) with programs like LiveStrong for cancer survivors, youth/teen development, senior fitness, affordable child care and much more. The YMCA also has a ‘Membership for All’ philosophy with no one turned away for inability to pay.