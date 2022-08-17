Washington State Cougar Women's Soccer, ranked #19 by TopDrawerSoccer.com and #20 by the United Soccer Coaches, open the season on the road in Ann Arbor Thursday when they face Michigan, another team ranked in the top 20.
Top Drawer Soccer has the Wolverines ranked #17, while the United Soccer Coaches see them as the 9th best team entering the 2022 season.
"I think it's exciting," said WSU senior defender and Lake City High School graduate Bridget Rieken, "It gives us a perfect opportunity to set up for Pac-12 play and what we should expect for that, so it's exciting."
Washington State returns 8 of 11 starters from their 2021 team who went 14-3-4 overall and returned to the NCAA tournament, bowing out in the 2nd round with a loss to Tennessee.
One key returning starter for Washington State is goalkeeper Nadia Cooper, who is the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year.
"I'm looking forward to showing them (Michigan) who we are and what we have for them," Cooper said, "And stomping them down and burying them."
No shortage of confidence for the sophomore netminder who allowed just 10 goals in her entire freshman campaign.
Other returning starters include scorers Grayson Lynch (senior forward) and Sydney Studer (fifth year midfielder), and defensive stalwarts Mykiaa Minniss (fifth year defender) and Rieken.
The meeting with #9/17 Michigan marks the seventh time in program history that WSU soccer has opened the season with a ranked opponent, but just the third time that both the Cougars and their opponent have both been slated in the preseason Top-25.
It's also just the second time the Cougars and Wolverines have met on the pitch, the last coming in 2017, when Michigan traveled to Pullman and beat Washington State 2-1.
"It's about us, quite honestly," said Head Coach Todd Shulenberger, entering his 8th season at the helm of Cougar soccer. "Michigan's a fantastic team, we're a great team, too. It's all about us, we'll go up there swinging and ready to go."
The match kicks off in Ann Arbor at 4pm PST on Thursday. It will be streamed through Big Ten Plus.