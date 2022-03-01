As college basketball teams around the country are playing for a national championship all month long, we at SWX are hosting a bracket like no other.
The 2022 SWX Best Sports Video Game of All Time Tournament will be held March 3-25. The tournament will run just like the NCAA basketball tournament does, with fans at home voting on Twitter (@SWXRightNow) in polls for each matchup between two vide games. The winner of each 24 hour poll will move on, leaving us with one video game being crowned the 'best sports video game of all time' on March 25.
Games will advance based on results of a Twitter poll for each matchup. Each poll will be up for 24 hours before the result is finalized.
Categories for each corner of bracket are: Baseball/Football, Basketball/Hockey/Combat Sport, Other Sports Pt. 1 and finally Other Sports Pt. 2.
Make sure to follow along all month long on our Twitter account for voting, results, and more!