PULLMAN, Wash. - The #21 ranked Washington State Cougars are coming off a dominate home win over Northern Colorado where the Cougars stacked up 64 points, but this Saturday WSU is posed with a much more difficult opponent as they open Pac-12 play with the #14 ranked Oregon State Beavers in Pullman.
Nonconference games are still important, especially when the Cougs knocked off Wisconsin at home to earn a spot in the AP top 25, but Washington State knows the true importance of conference play.
"Conference play means everything, especially it being the last year of the Pac-12... it's a big deal this year," Washington State defensive back Sam Lockett III said. "We kind of see it as the last year of the Pac-12 so we want to take it, we want to be the last one with the rose."
The Cougars finished their nonconference slate with a perfect 3-0 record, but heading into week four, WSU quarterback Cam Ward knows those three wins don't mean much heading down the stretch.
"Those three wins or 3-0 doesn't mean anything now, we start conference play with a great opponent Oregon State it's going to be a top 25 match up, so you know we're going to have our hands full with them and their going to going to have their hands full with us, so you know it's going to be a great competitive game."
Oregon State also didn't lose a game in nonconference play, they will also be heading to Pullman undefeated, but that will change for one team Saturday night.
"It's going to be a dog fight from drop, it just matters like setting the tone and just making sure they know we're not going to back down and just play our brand of football and that's high effort, high energy and just making sure we're brining that juice," WSU Linebacker Devin Richardson said.
WSU has an overall record of 56-47-3 against Oregon State and a 27-20-3 record when the two teams played in Pullman. Last year the Beavers beat the Cougs 24-10 in Corvallis, prior to last season Wazzu had beaten OSU 8 consecutive times.
The Cougars and the Beavers kickoff this Saturday (Sept. 23) at 4:00 p.m. from Martin Stadium, the game will be broadcast on FOX.