PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Cougars find themselves ranked as the 23rd best team in the country after defeating the then, 19th ranked Wisconsin Badgers in Pullman on Saturday in front of a sold out Martin Stadium and 2.28 million viewers on TV.
Next up for the Cougs, FCS opponent the Northern Colorado Bears from the Big Sky Conference. A team WSU will be highly favored in, but the team knows they can't take it lightly.
"We just don't think that we're just going to dog walk anybody, we approach it like it's one of the biggest games of the season, like it's the Apple Cup", WSU wide receiver Kyle Williams said. "And that's our mentality the whole season, so we approach it like that there's no game we can lose".
The last time the Cougs we're ranked in the AP top 25 was week three in 2019, that year was also the last time WSU played Northern Colorado. That season WSU beat the Bears 59-17 in Pullman. Another dominate win like that this Saturday, and the Cougs wont be leaving the top 25.
"I know as a team, as a program it's something we always envision ourselves doing every year, so the fact that we were able to crack that. I mean the jobs not over we always want to be top ten, top five, number one, so that was just a little breaking point", Williams said.
In week 4 Wazzu will open Pac-12 play with the only other team that's slatted to be in the 'Pac-x' next season, the Cougs host the 16 ranked Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium the following Saturday (Sept. 23) at 4:00 p.m.