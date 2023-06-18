The HUB Sports Center hosted the 26th annual Washington All-State Girls Basketball Games featuring the best players from 1B/2B/1A/2A/3A/4A.
Each game (1B/2B, 1A/2A and 3A/4A) was an East against West format with three games throughout the day on Saturday, June 17.
The East had a complete sweep winning all three games, here were the Most Valuable Players of each game:
- 1B/2B game (Final 99-64 East)- Colfax High School's Brynn McGaughy
- 1A/2A game (Final 103-44 East) - Wapato High School's Trinity Wheeler
- 3A/4A game (Final 83-81 East) - Mead High School's Teryn Gardner