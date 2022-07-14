SPOKANE, Wash. - The 35th annual Rosauers Open continued festivities Thursday out at Indian Canyon Golf Course.
Golfers from all over the region took some swings during the Franz Bakery pro-am before the opening round of the invitational on Friday. First tee times start around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Nearly 180 golfers will be at Indian Canyon before the cut on Saturday heading into the final day on Sunday.
It's the largest PGA purse in the pacific northwest section, but a portion of the money also goes towards benefiting the Vanessa Behan crisis nursery. This year the Rosauers Open has a goal of raising $100,000 for the charity, and Indian Canyon's Head PGA Pro Doug Phares is excited to have everyone back out on the course after a couple difficult years due to COVID-19.
"You know it's really been great to come back and have it like we've always had it in the past," Phares said. "Last year it was good to come back for the first time since COVID and this year we are full bore 100%."
The event is free and open to the public. Spectators are encouraged to come out.
"The course is fantastic," Phares said. "The field is great and it will be a good show."