The Idaho Vandals open their season on Thursday when they take on the Lamar University Cardinals in Beaumont, TX, where the temperature is forecasted to be 100 degrees and humid come game day.
Idaho is coming off their best season in over six years that ended in the first round of the FCS playoffs under then, first year Head Coach Jason Eck. After finding success last year, the Vandals are coming into the 2023-24 season with sky high expectations.
Lamar is coming off a 1-10 season, but with a nearly entire new coaching staff this year, they will look to turn things around.
After Lamar the Vandals stay on the road as they play back to back FBS opponents in Nevada on Sept. 9. and California on Sept. 16. before opening Big Sky play at home against Sacramento State, you will be able to watch that game live on SWX.