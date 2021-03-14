On March 12, 2020 the NCAA announced that it was cancelling all athletic events and activities, including the March Madness tournament set to begin just days later.
Since then, the world has battled its way through an ongoing pandemic, fueled by the COVID-19 virus that effectively shut down the sports industry as we know it.
Flash forward to March 2021, a year after this devastating cancellation, and in a miraculous comeback, the NCAA tournament is set to begin, against all odds. In what could be considered one of the most ambitious endeavors in sporting history, the NCAA made the decision to host the entire March Madness Tournament in one city— Indianapolis.
If successfully completed, the 2021 March Madness tournament will go down in history as one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of sports. 68 teams, 2,312 players and coaches, four stadiums, five hotels, and three weeks.
The scale of this event is so great, it’s all hands on deck, starting with the players.
Throughout the 18 day tournament, the health and safety of the players, coaches, and team staff is the number one priority for the NCAA and the city of Indianapolis. The threat of COVID-19 spreading amongst players and staff has lead the NCAA to dedicate nearly an entire year to the planning and execution of the March Madness Tournament.
This begins with the virtual bubble. While the NCAA is hesitant to call it an actual bubble, similar to what the NBA did in 2020, it shares many similarities and is widely regarded as a bubble amongst staff and local leaders.
Upon arrival, teams will be spread out amongst multiple different downtown hotels— J.W. Marriott, Marriott, Westin, Hyatt, and the Conrad. They will be separated onto various floors with security and safety measures in place to minimize interaction with anyone in the building.
Likely the first thing that will happen to all players in the tournament will be producing a negative COVID test. Testing will play a key role in successfully pulling off the NCAA tournament, and players will be subject to daily testing throughout the month.
Alyssa Charleston, PAC-12 reporter given tier one access to the PAC-12 tournament in Las Vegas said “Every single day I was in the arena we had to get tested, even on the day off. It just gave me immediate perspective of what student athletes have had to deal with for the last several months.”
If a player produces a negative test, they will be forced to quarantine in their hotel rooms, while thorough contact tracing is conducted to find any players that may have been exposed to the virus from that player.
Charleston says in the PAC-12 tournament, they wore digital wristbands to keep track of contact tracing and social distancing throughout the tournament.
“Any time you got within six feet of another player, your wristband would blink red, and you’d know you were too close” said Charleston.
This goes beyond just being in the hotel or at practice though. Players also had to wear the wrist bands during live games. Charleston says that players would tuck the bands in their sleeve or socks to keep them out of the way, but even during live games they would still be blinking red, alerting them that they were too close to another person.
When the players aren’t out at practice or in a game, they will be isolated in their hotel rooms. On top of that, their interaction with the outside world will be nearly nonexistent.
The hotel staff will provide meals to the players at their rooms, while avoiding any forms of interaction during the exchange. It is unclear whether the players will be able to share rooms with fellow teammates, but that hasn’t been the case in previous tournaments this year.
In an effort to limit the interaction for players even more, the city of Indianapolis has a transportation plan that teams will be following throughout the tournament. The city is set up with underground tunnels and sky bridges that connect the hotels to the stadiums and convention center, where some teams will be playing and practicing. Phil Ray, General Manager of the J.W. Marriott hotel says that these are the same tunnels used by Indianapolis Colts players during some games where they don’t want to be arriving to the stadium outside. For the players, this gives them a secure form of transportation to get to and from the various venues quickly and safely.
The burden of safety doesn’t just fall on the shoulders of the players and hotels though, it takes a community effort. For the tournament, the NCAA partnered with the local health department to announce the ‘Mask Madness’ initiative.
Over 100,000 custom March madness masks were given out to the community to promote health and safety ahead of the tournament.
“Knowing all 68 teams and 67 games are taking place in Indiana and primarily in Indianapolis we wanted to create a campaign and an initiative where we’re getting as many mask madness masks out, knowing that it’s really one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19” said Brett Kramer, spokesperson for the Indiana Sports Corp.
The initiative was also promoted by the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, who filmed a public service announcement dawning a ‘mask madness’ mask and urging the state to wear a mask to support their safety. After distributing over 100,000 masks, Kramer says they are working diligently to make more masks to give out to the community for the tournament.
The need to successfully complete the NCAA tournament spreads beyond just the city and its economy. The NCAA, headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, is leaning on this tournament as a means for survival. Last year, after the coronavirus cancelled March madness in its entirety, the NCAA lost roughly $1 billion in revenue. The lost revenue came from broken media deals, broadcasting rights, and various other forms of income that rely heavily on the March Madness tournament.
This caused the NCAA to make deep cuts, laying off over 600 employees nationwide and cutting the salaries of their top executives by 25%. The fallout from the revenue shortage also spread into the associations member universities, who rely on the NCAA funding as a regular part of their budget.
In 2019, the NCAA distributed roughly $600 million dollars to member universities. After the cancellation of the March Madness tournament, the NCAA only distributed roughly $200 million dollars. That shortage took a big toll on many mid-major conference schools who’s majority funding comes from the NCAA stipend.
That is why, for the NCAA, the completion of the March Madness tournament was imperative to continuing operations as a whole. The burden of the tournament doesn’t just fall on the shoulders of the NCAA though. The city of Indianapolis also plays a big role in the planning and execution throughout the next month. That starts with the safety of the community. The city has implemented three new safety initiatives in response to the NCAA tournament; increased patrols, additional security cameras, and a new app that helps people report non-emergency related crimes.
The idea is that, with thousands of people in the city for the first time in over a year, law enforcement is prepared to support the community and ensure that everyone remains safe and protected throughout their time in the city.
The hope is also that this allows tourism to start picking up again in Indianapolis, which is necessary after the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the region’s economy.
“We went from a staff of 28 to 30 with 20 of those being full time employees, and we had to lay off nearly everyone” said Danny Scottin, General Manager of Loughmiller Pub & Eatery in downtown Indy.
But now with the tournament on the horizon, it’s given the local economy hope. Although the players and coaches will be quarantined in their hotel rooms, the tournament is still expecting to bring in thousands of fans to the region. That means that restaurants and businesses will have to be prepared to accommodate more foot traffic in their buildings, and the first step to doing that is with the state’s COVID restrictions on businesses.
Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett announced recently that due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the city, he would be easing restrictions on local businesses. That meant that bars could stay open until 2:00am as opposed to the original 12:00am. They could also be opened at 50% capacity, up from the previous 25% capacity. Additionally, restaurants were allowed to increase capacity up to 75%, which was a big boost for the businesses in the area.
Masks and social distancing requirements are still in place, but with the NCAA tournament lining up almost perfectly with the lesser restrictions, the outlook for these local businesses has become a lot less grim.
“It’s gonna be a huge boost in the arm to the economy to local businesses. It’s gonna keep people employed” said Scottin.
The city also announced the arrival of Swish Indy— a three week event series dedicated to highlighting local artists and performers during the tournament. Across the city fans can see murals, paintings, sculptures, live music, and more during each day of the tournament. Over 600 artists will be housed in the city throughout this time.
“There’s a sense of real raw happiness and and relief that you can see and it’s palpable when you’re walking the streets of Indianapolis” said Chris Gahl, director of Visit Indy.
The city’s pride for the tournament expands beyond the streets and into the sky, with the J.W. Marriott hotel boasting an enormous sign on the side of their building.
Displaying at 47,000 square feet, the sign shows the March Madness bracket, reading “Indiana, where champions are crowned” across the top. The sign took nearly 5 days to put up, and holds the Guinness world record for largest sign in the world.
“We’ve been doing this on the side of our hotel since the Super Bowl in 2012 and we did this in 2015 as the same thing and it was a world record back then. This one’s even bigger” said Phil Ray, hotel manager of J.W. Marriott.
Ray says the sign will be actively changing throughout the course of the tournament, adding the team names to the brackets as they go. Each day the hotel will update the bracket, sending crews scaling up and down the wall to update all the correct information. In addition, when the winner is crowned the hotel will drop a huge logo of the team that won and light it in the center of the sign.
This will mark the end of this historic tournament, capping off a historic season. The pandemic has plagued the sports world for a year now, but like the NBA Finals in 2020, the show must go on. For the players, coaches, league, and fans, the 2021 March Madness tournament will most certainly be a once in a lifetime experience.