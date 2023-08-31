ACC Presidents will meet tomorrow, possibly to discuss adding Stanford, Cal and SMU

The current 'Pac-4' Conference may be known as the 'Pac-2' as soon as Friday, as ACC Presidents are set to meet tomorrow, possibly to discuss adding Stanford, Cal and SMU.
According to the Associated Press, "It was unclear if the presidents will take a decisive vote on adding new members", said the AP source, who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were not making internal discussions public.
The Atlantic Coast Conference have said to be interested in expanding with Cal, Stanford, as well as Southern Methodist University (SMU) for over a month now and tomorrow could be the day a decision is made.