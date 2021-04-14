University of Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke has announced Tommy Lloyd as the next head coach of Arizona's Men's basketball program.
Lloyd will receive a five-year contract, pending approval from the Board of Regents.
“I am extremely grateful to President Robbins and Dave Heeke for the incredible opportunity to lead one of the country’s most storied men’s basketball programs,” said Lloyd. “While there are certainly potential obstacles ahead for our program, I embrace the challenge as we will build on the foundation in place to compete for PAC-12 and national championships. I know how much Arizona Basketball means to the institution, its fans, its community and the state, and I cannot wait to get started. That works begin now. My family and I are excited to settle in Tucson and begin a new chapter.”