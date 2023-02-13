After recently announcing her plans to retire following the end of her contract at Eastern Washington University, EWU Athletic Director Lynn Hickey joins Dennis Patchin to talk about her tenure in Cheney, as well as what comes next for both herself and Eastern Washington.
Athletic Director Lynn Hickey talks retirement, what's next for EWU
