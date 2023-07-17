Make it an even ten editions of our Beat the Pro series, this week we're at Downriver Golf Course!
SWX Reporter Noah Schmick vs Assistant Pro Tyler Barrong, taking on the par 5 Hole #1.
Noah found the fairway while Tyler tried to cut the corner and ended up in the trees. However, a great shot from Tyler and a not-so-great shot from Noah had the pro staring down a lengthy eagle putt, with the SWX reporter still trying to find the green.
In the end, a two-putt birdie for Tyler was more than enough to take home the win.
BEAT THE PRO SCOREBOARD
PROs - 9
SWX - 1