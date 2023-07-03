The seventh edition of our summer golf series, Beat the Pro, takes us out to Hayden Lake Country Club.
Director of Golf Matt Bunn went head-to-head with SWX Reporter and amateur golfer Noah Schmick on hole 15.
Noah started off with a horrible tee shot, but recovered by getting up and down from his fourth shot that still hadn't found the green.
Matt's tee shot found the rough in the "chocolate drops," but he hacked it out with an incredible second shot setting him up for the easy win!
PROs - 6
SWX - 1