Football is an American sport with many die hard college sports fans that will support their team no matter what. But some fans like when their team has nicest looking uniforms on the field.
NJ Bet has just released the rankings for the best and the worst division 1 college uniforms. They have created these ratings based off multiple different factors:
- 66% related to colors
- 18% related to the design of the uniform
- 6% related to helmets
- 6% related to the schools logo
- and 4% related to the style of numbers/names on the jersey
In June 2023 NJ Bet surveyed 805 Americans to get their feedback and opinions on college football uniforms for teams in the power 5 conferences: SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 10.
From their surveying, they have found that the top 5 schools with the best football uniforms are:
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- LSU Tigers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Auburn Tigers
- Florida State Seminoles
You may be wondering where the Washington teams rank. The team ranked the highest was the Washington Huskies who were #24. Following far behind were the Washington State Cougars down at #61, almost ranking the worst.
The bottom 5 teams with the worst uniforms in the NCAA include:
- #65 - Iowa State Cyclones
- #66 - Maryland Terrapins
- #67 - Minnesota Golden Gophers
- #68 - Oregon Ducks
- #69 - Oregon State Beavers
The Washington Huskies, who are in the Pac-12, rank #4 within their conference.
Now instead of judging the uniforms, NJ Bet also released the best and worst team colors. The top 5 teams include:
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon Ducks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Colorado Buffaloes
- LSU Tigers
The bottom 5 teams with the worst colors include:
- #65 - Mississippi State Bulldogs
- #66 - Missouri Tigers
- #67 - Ole Miss Rebels
- #68 - Syracuse Orange
- #69 - Utah Utes
If you are wanting to look at the full rankings and see where your personal team ranks, you can visit the NJ Bet website HERE for all that information.