OGDEN, Utah – There will be more Montana on Idaho’s football schedule and less Montana on Eastern Washington’s.
The Big Sky Conference announced its football schedules for the 2020 through 2023 seasons on Tuesday, designation the two “rivals” that each team will meet annually in conference play.
Idaho – which rejoined the Big Sky last season – and EWU are designated rivals. EWU’s other rival is Portland State and Idaho’s is Montana.
EWU will host Idaho in 2020 and 2022, and Idaho will welcome the Eagles in 2021 and 2023.
During the four-year span, EWU will host Montana just once, on Oct. 3, 2020. That season, the Eagles will host Montana, Idaho and Montana State in the same year for the first time.
All 13 Big Sky teams will continue to play eight conference games a season, with four at home and four on the road. Over the course of four seasons, each Big Sky team will play every other team at least twice.
As in previous seasons, Big Sky teams still have the option to schedule fellow league members in nonconference games. EWU and Idaho will meet in a nonconference game during the upcoming season.