Big Sky Conference filled with FBS transfer quarterbacks looking to earn starting jobs
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
66°F
Cloudy
66°F / 48°F
6 PM
66°F
7 PM
66°F
8 PM
65°F
9 PM
63°F
10 PM
61°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Seattle's CHOP zone has "now concluded" according to project's Twitter account
- Teen hospitalized after Kootenai County crash that left vehicle in two pieces
- "I can shoot you": South Hill bystanders draw guns on suspected shoplifter
- Borracho Tacos & Tequileria linked to outbreak of COVID-19
- Lutz: 21 new virus cases reported from single business, county total grows to 1,122
- City Council unanimously rejects Spokane Police Guild contract
- Hauser Lake man drowns on Spokane River after kayak overturns; Children wearing life jackets able to make it to shore
- Spokane County sees new record daily COVID-19 case total with 79 confirmed Monday
- 1 dead, several rescued after boat takes on water on Lake Pend Oreille
- Idaho Teen hit in crosswalk, insurance for driver refusing to pay medical bills
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.