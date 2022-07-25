The end of July each year lets us all know that football season is right around the corner.
Monday at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, all 12 Big Sky Conference football teams were represented at their annual media day, bringing coaches and players together ahead of the upcoming season.
"I think meeting people not in pads, not in helmets, you actually get to talk to head coaches that aren't in game-mode, I think those (events) are good," Eastern Washington University Head Coach Aaron Best said, "You know, when you don't face everybody every year it's nice to be able to see those guys in February at Big Sky meetings in Farmington and then in Spokane at media kickoff. So I think it's a great deal for all involved."
First-Year Idaho Vandal Head Coach Jason Eck said he was just trying to take it all in.
"It's good for me I try to soak up as much information as I can and learn from guys who've done that," Eck said, "You've got some head coaches in this league like Dan Hawkins and Bobby Hauck who have been head coach for a long time. It's been enjoyable meeting the other coaches in the league, I got to spend a little time with them in February in Salt Lake."
"Very first-class event great having the players here, they had a Big Sky U academy for some assistant coaches to help develop them so really a great event," he added.
Each team also brought along two players, like Vandal offensive lineman Logan Floyd.
"I loved like the Hall of Fame banquet that we had last night, I think that was a really cool experience," Floyd said, "Meeting some Big Sky Hall of Famers getting to talk to them getting their insight on how you can develop yourself as an athlete, as a person since they've had a lot of experience, they've been through a lot, but I've loved every minute of it."
The Big Sky Football season kicks off September 3rd. Eastern Washington will host Tennessee State, while Idaho will be on the road in Pullman to face Washington State.