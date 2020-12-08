The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that break dancing, also known as 'breaking' will be included as an event in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The committee also approved the addition of three other sports including skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing. These three sports will debut in the 2021 Tokyo games as they were already scheduled to debut before the coronavirus forced the games to be postponed. Break dancing however, will be making its debut in the 2024 games in Paris.
According to reports, break dancing was suggested nearly two years ago after it made headlines at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018. The committee credits this new decision as a bid to better involve "gender equality and youth" in the games.
“This new flexibility is part of the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020,” the announcement said. “Today’s decision will help to make the Olympic Games Paris 2024 fit for a post-corona world.”
The IOC said the addition of these sports will help to expand the urban sports concept, “showcasing youth-focused events, which are inclusive, engaging and can be practiced outside conventional arenas.”
The Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to kick off on July 23, 2021 and the 2024 Olympics in Paris are set to start on July 26.
