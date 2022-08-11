Yes, day number eight of practice outside of nelson stadium, here at Carroll College. the Fighting Saints were ranked second in the pre-season polls, but none of that matters. what matters for today, improving every day and playing fast.
“Yup just try to play fast, you always want to practice harder than the games going to be on Saturday." Saints Senior Outside Linebacker Rex Irby said. "I think that's what we are trying to do, play fast, just play fast,”
Rex, his haircut and the rest of the Saints defensive players dominated with plenty of speed and quickness in today’s practice. As for the offense though, sophomore quarterback Jack Prka knows it’s going to take patience, to get up to the speed they expect to play with.
”I’m just trying to encourage others and myself, you know, hold myself to that high standard." Said Saints Sophomore Quarterback Jack Prka." "Watching film and learning from my mistakes, because I made plenty of them today and I will make more but I just have to learn from that and move on.”
“Offensively, usually there always slower in fall camp then the defense. Then we add more routes, we add more progression on the run plays. We add more situations." Head Coach Troy Purcell said. "Honestly, going against our defense their multi front, multi backfield, you know the schemes are really really disguised well. It’s great for us as an offense to have to go against that every single day. Once you add more stuff, then the timing gets off a little bit. Praise to the defense, their playing faster and faster because they are getting their keys and their reads a lot quicker.”