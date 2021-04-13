PULLMAN, Wash. -- The baseball game between Gonzaga and Washington State University was called in the 6th inning after a player for Gonzaga severely broke his lower leg.
Gonzaga's Stephen Lund was sliding into second base when his leg broke, prompting the game to be called by the officiating crew and both teams. A fan said that the Pullman fire department was called to the scene to provide medical aid to Lund.
There are no further details on the severity of the injury for Lund, however multiple fans on site say it was gruesome to witness.
Gonzaga won the game 9-0.
