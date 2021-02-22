SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Mariners' President and CEO Kevin Mather has resigned following comments he made during a recent online event.
Mariners' Chairman John Stanton wrote in a statement, "like all of you I was extremely disappointed when I learned of Kevin Mather's recent comments. His comments were inappropriate and do not represent our organization's feelings about our players, staff, and fans. There is no excuse for what was said and I won't try to make one. I offer my sincere apology on behalf of the club and my partners to our players and fans. We must be and do better."
Mather made the comments in a 46-minute video posted by a Rotary group. Mather made comments about organizational strategy, personnel moves, and club finances.
He also made disparaging comments about former pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who recently rejoined the team as a special assignment coach.
“Wonderful human being — his English was terrible," he said in the video.
Mather had been with the Mariners since 1996. He was promoted to CEO and team president in 2017.