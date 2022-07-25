At Big Sky Football media day in Spokane, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill went one-on-one with Dennis Patchin to talk about the overall state of the conference, the 2022-23 football season, and even how the larger FBS conference realignments might impact conferences like the Big Sky.
Commissioner Tom Wistrcill talks state of Big Sky Conference, 2022-23 season
