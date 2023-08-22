Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball has been a dominate force in the West Coast Conference for over two decades, making it to the WCC tournament title game every year since 1999 and wining the championship 19 of those times.
In a world where geography doesn't seem to matter when it comes to college conferences anymore, the questions of if Gonzaga should try and follow the money and move to a bigger, more competitive conference has been a hot topic, especially when BYU left the WCC for the Big 12.
Last week Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said discussions of adding GU to the Big 12 was over since they secured four power five teams from the Pac-12 in Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State.
Conference realignment is nothing new and certainly not new when it comes to the rumor mill for the Bulldogs. In past years the Zags have been talked about moving to the Mountain West, Pac-12 and others, but with the destruction of the Pac-12 and teams moving conferences in what seemed like daily in past weeks, talks about the Zags are heating up.
CBS Sports asked over 100 college basketball coaches what they thought would be the best conference for Gonzaga: WCC, Big 12, Big East or a combination of Pac-12/Mountain West schools.
Nearly half (49%) of the coaches said they think the Zags should stay in the WCC, the next three option were all within one percent of each other. The second most popular option was to wait and align with Pac-12 and/or Mountain West with 18% of the votes, moving to the Big East had 17% of the votes and Big 12 had 16%.
CBS began polling on this question in late July and was conducted by CBS Sports college basketball insiders Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander.