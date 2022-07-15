Day one marks return of 35th annual Rosauers Open Invitational
- Noah Schmick - SWX Spokane
-
-
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Commentary: Where might Washington State find itself after this round of conference realignment?
- Assertive Andrew Nembhard scores 13 points, overcomes early lapses in Indiana's loss to Sacramento
- Fans, NBA stars, Gonzaga coaches get glimpse of 'vintage' Chet Holmgren in Las Vegas Summer League debut
- Fans miss out on Banchero-Holmgren matchup, but Gonzaga star still delivers in 84-81 Summer League win
- Report: Washington State basketball team to face Baylor on Dec. 17 in Dallas
- Jalen Suggs' rookie season with Orlando Magic came with highs, lows and learning moments aplenty
- Gonzaga alums Kyle Wiltjer, Admon Gilder among former area players in TBT
- Small Town Golf: Pinehurst Golf Course
- Andrew Nembhard leaves favorable impression on new Pacer Aaron Nesmith: 'Pass-first guy, defender, gritty dog.'
- Youth Sports Awards: Team approach leads St. George's girls track to record-setting win at state meet
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.