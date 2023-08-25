SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme has officially signed his first NBA contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Gonzaga basketball player revealed that he signed his NBA contract with the Milwaukee Bucks today over an Instagram story.
His agency, Seven1 Sports Agency have been with him to negotiate this contract with the Bucks.
Timme finished his career at Gonzaga with the program record of 2,307 points and 910 field goals. He has also set the national record for the most games with 20 or more points in the NCAA Tournament, at an impressive 10 games.