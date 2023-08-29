The Eastern Washington football team is preparing to play in their second NFL Stadium in just three seasons. This time the Eagles will face North Dakota State in U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.
Eastern Eagles Prepare To Play In Second NFL Venue In 3 Years
